'I didn't know how to sing'

BACK IN THE SWICH: James Reyne will perform at the Racehorse Hotel this Friday.

HE'S the former front man of the quintessential Aussie rock band, with one of those voices that people of all ages can recognise in an instant.

For a good number of people, that early '80s jangly guitar sound of Australian Crawl and James Reyne's unique vocal styling brings back fond memories of simpler times.

But Reyne's journey was only just beginning when Australian Crawl disbanded in 1986.

A successful solo career, involving numerous collaborations and producing several chart-topping hits, has ensured that his music has maintained its relevance to new generations of fans.

Approaching the ripe age of 60 this year, Reyne may well be considered a veteran of the music scene, but he still is eager to point out that he is a man forever refining his craft.

With a full band in tow, Reyne will be returning to the Racehorse Hotel on Friday, March 31, for what promises to be another rocking set of classic Australian Crawl ball-tearers mixed in with highlights from a solo career that has stood the test of time.

"People will know every single song that we play - I can guarantee,” Reyne said of his up-coming Bundamba gig.

"I've got a great band and we've played together for a long time now.

"We have been playing all over the country and I feel lucky and grateful to still be able to do that.”

Reyne's longevity means younger fans have started turning up to gigs and embracing the earlier tunes.

He admits to being surprised not only with regards to the young age of some of the people turning up, but also the fact that they seem to know all the words. The strange irony in the undying popularity of Australian Crawl is that Reyne himself now cringes at the rawness of the sound of his younger self.

"I didn't know what I was doing in those early days and my voice was a sort of barely controlled yelling,” he said.

"I don't listen to those Australian Crawl albums - in fact if one of those songs come on in the supermarket I have to leave.”

Reyne says he has worked hard on his music and vocals over the years and is now a lot more content with how he sounds.

"Like any job, you slowly refine what you do over time,” he said.

"I've had a lot of experience in studios and I guess you are just learning all the time.”

Speaking of working in the studio, Reyne said he was hoping to record some new songs towards the end of this year, depending on his busy gigging schedule.

Aussie rock fans will be delighted to hear that The Angels will play the following night.