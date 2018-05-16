I did not mislead parliament: Frecklington

Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad has taken exception to the LNP claims. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

DEB Frecklington denies deliberately misleading Queensland parliament and has refused to back down from claims Deputy Premier Jackie Trad ignored corruption allegations against Ipswich City Council.

Ms Trad will write to Speaker Curtis Pitt asking him to refer the Liberal National Party leader, her deputy Tim Mander and education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie to the ethics committee for misleading parliament on Tuesday.

The three MPs accused Ms Trad of ignoring 326 complaints when she was local government minister between 2015 and 2017, based on a Right to Information request relating to complaints she received over the scandal-plagued council.

Ms Trad says the figure actually refers to the number of pages in a document relating to just three accusations, which were all referred to the state's corruption watchdog.

Ms Frecklington initially indicated she would apologise if the figures were wrong, but then stood firm.

"We can solve this straight away by Jackie Trad releasing those documents," she told reporters on Wednesday.

"It shouldn't matter about whether there are three complaints, 326 complaints, all we have is an argument over pages or complaints."

The furore comes just two weeks after a second mayor of Ipswich was charged with corruption offences after an investigation into the council, which has also netted two CEOs.

The finer details didn't stop rogue Labor MP Jo-Ann Miller attacking Ms Trad over the issue, saying little appeared to be done about the complaints.

"It is a disgraceful situation that complainants were treated in such an offhanded manner," the Ipswich-based MP told the House on Tuesday night.

"Such behaviour constitutes continuous reckless decision-making, reckless judgement and perhaps even reckless political favouritism, bearing in mind that many of the councillors in Ipswich were elected ... as Labor councillors."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk returned serve, claiming Ms Miller was herself aware of the processes for reporting corruption.

"She has also held the position of police minister in this state and if she had any evidence she knew exactly where the Crime and Corruption Commission was and she could have provided any evidence to the CCC as she found fit."

Corrupt Queensland councils, councillors and mayors will face immediate dismissal by the state government, under laws expected to pass this week.