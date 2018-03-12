‘I couldn’t move my body, couldn’t even lift my eyelids’

A GOLD Coast woman who believes her drink was spiked by an unknown person after a night out with a group that included tennis star Bernard Tomic says her "heart sunk" when she heard of a similar incident last week.

Lauren told Channel 9's A Current Affair she had been with the Tomic and others at Surfers Paradise nightclub The Bedroom almost two years ago. The sports star invited her into a VIP booth with his friends.

"He was [saying to me]: 'You are the prettiest girl here, that's why we chose you'," Lauren said.

After one drink with the group she left the venue with Tomic in his Lamborghini - which she has videos of.

"I always Snapchat everything, the next day because when I woke up I had no idea what had happened."

They left the club via a back door and headed to the exclusive Versace Hotel. Footage of the trip, that showed Tomic using his mobile phone as he drove, was shown on A Current Affair. They parked downstairs and when Lauren arrived in the room she collapsed on the floor.

She claimed he told her "Oh yuck, that's disgusting" and threw her out. She did not suggest that Tomic spiked her drink.

Lauren says her “heart sunk” when she heard about The Bedroom incident. Picture: Channel 9

Lauren, who was underage at the time, said she was telling her story now after reading reports that two other young women were hospitalised after drinking with a group - that included Tomic - in The Bedroom last Sunday.

"My heart sank. I just feel so guilty when it happened to me for not saying anything.." At the time she was fearful of getting in trouble.

She was never tested so it is not known what was in her system. News Corp is not suggesting Tomic spiked her drink or was aware it had been spiked.

Paige McCarthy, 21, said she was virtually paralysed after a suspected drink spiking at the Bedroom just over a week ago.

"I couldn't lift my arms. I couldn't move my body at all, couldn't even lift my eyelids," she told ACA.

Savannah was filmed on the ground after drinking a drink suspected to have drugs in it. Picture: Channel 9

She had been drinking in a booth of people that included Tomic. The next thing she can recall is waking up in hospital, with doctors telling her she may have ketamine and GHB in her system.

"I couldn't believe it. It just sticks in my mind, just the word ketamine, it's a horse tranquilliser... I mean, no wonder I went down."

A second woman, Savannah, woke up in the same hospital room as Ms McCarthy. She could hear what was going on around her, but was powerless to do anything.

"I can't believe anyone would do that to a girl...It's so upsetting."

Both said they had been with Tomic and his friends.

Ms McCarthy said she didn't know Tomic but had seen him around Gold Coast nightspots, and Savannah said she hadn't met him before either.

Neither was accusing him of spiking their drinks however, and don't believe he handled their drinks at all.

Savannah said it crossed her mind she could have had too much to drink until a friend told her they only had the same small amount to drink.

Ms McCarthy said she was one of the lucky ones.

Bernard Tomic said he didn’t know many of the people in the VIP booth at The Bedroom.

"I don't want it to continue. Someone's gonna end up dead," she said.

The Bedroom nightclub said it had handed CCTV from the night Ms McCarthy and Savannah were there to police and was "very concerned" by the incident.

Bedroom spokesman Matt Keegan told The Courier Mail that staff had combed the footage for clues as to what may have happened to Ms McCarthy.

"Our review of her movements revealed no indication of drink-spiking by any third party in the venue," he said.

"At this stage, unfortunately, we're unable to comment much further, as it's the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Police said a complaint had been received and they were investigating.

"Police investigations are continuing and no charges have been laid at this time. As the matter is presently under investigation by police it is inappropriate to release any further information."

Tomic confirmed to the Gold Coast Bulletin he was at The Bedroom on the Sunday night in a VIP booth but added there ended up being about 20 people in his booth at one point and he hardly knew any of them.

Paige McCarthy fears someone will die as a result of drink spiking. Picture: Channel 9