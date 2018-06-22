Man says he stabbed brother to death while in a ‘headlock’

A Sunshine Coast man, who was due to get married three days after fatally stabbing his own brother, has given his version of what happened.

Bernard John Robbins claimed his older brother Greg threw the first punch in a fight in his unit garage and got him in a headlock with so much pressure that he couldn't breathe.

Robbins, 59, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his brother Gregory Kenneth Robbins, 61, at Buderim on June 12, 2019, said he felt petrified.

Greg Robbins, who had come from Western Australia for Bernard's wedding three days later, was stabbed seven times, the Supreme Court heard.

"I tried to yell out, to say 'I can't breathe', but all I could manage was a couple of gasping, grunting noises," Robbins, a chef, told the court on Friday, giving evidence in his defence.

He said as they were wrestling he saw a black paring knife on a massage table.

"I've grabbed that in my right hand and stabbed him twice in the back to get him to release his hold," Robbins told the court.

Gregory Robbins' partner Karen Vanden Drieson outside court this week. Picture: Dan Peled/NCA NewsWire

He said he used reasonable force, thinking that if he did not get his brother to release him he would be seriously hurt.

Robbins stood in the witness box, at the request of defence counsel Damian Walsh, showing how while he was bent over in a headlock he swung the knife at his brother, over the top of his own head.

Robbins told the court his brother released his grip a bit, but tried to grab him around the head again.

"I thought he's already tried to strangle me once. He's going to do it again," he said.

"I lashed out at him and stabbed him twice in the belly, it was my belief at the time."

A forensic pathologist told the court on Friday that Greg Robbins died from stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Robbins said he threw the knife on the ground and knelt down and tried to support his collapsing brother, saying: "Greg, stay with us, stay with us," Robbins said.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook put to Robbins that he could not be heard saying those words in a recording of a triple-0 call made by somebody nearby.

He denied continuing to punch his brother after he stabbed him.

Robbins said Greg's partner, Karen Vanden Drieson, was screaming after she lifted his shirt and saw blood.

"She was screaming hysterically and it was right in my ear,'' he said, after it was put to him that he told Karen: "Shut the f... up''.

Robbins said he was upset when his brother asked his fiance, three days out from his wedding: "Are you really going to marry this c...?".

He said he told Greg to get out and go back to Perth, before taking his and Greg's partner's suitcases out to the driveway.

Robbins claims Greg later walked towards him quickly in the garage, throwing a flurry of swings at him, before the stabbings.

The Crown alleges after Bernard Robbins' fiancee threatened to call off the wedding in the midst of the brothers' arguments, he became "enraged'' and armed himself with a knife.

It is alleged he stabbed his unarmed brother, intending to kill him or cause grievous bodily harm, while Robbins' defence counsel said he was provoked into using the knife by his brother.

The trial is continuing.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

