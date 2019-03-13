'I can't sleep': Couple haunted by horrific home invasion

Footage captured on CCTV cameras shows the four men walk up to the house where they would steal jewellery, war medals and purses from an elderly couple.

Footage captured on CCTV cameras shows the four men walk up to the house where they would steal jewellery, war medals and purses from an elderly couple. QPS

HAUNTING memories of a brazen break-in were too much for a Glass House Mountains couple who say they can't sleep in their own home and will sell it after the horrific experience.

Roger Garner, 76 and his wife Mary-Lea Garner, 69, woke up suddenly when a gang of men wearing hoodies and armed with a crowbar forced their way into the house about 11.30pm on Sunday night.

The men threatened the couple, punched Mr Garner in the face and demanded to know where their treasured belongings were, before fleeing with jewellery, purses and the Vietnam veteran's war medals.

Mrs Garner heard what she thought was the sound of a bird hitting a window at their Springburn Dr home, but quickly realised they were being broken into.

They got out of bed and were confronted at their bedroom door by three men "right on top" of them.

"They were pushing us back telling us to sit down... don't look... shining a torch in our face and waving a crowbar at us," Mrs Garner said.

Mr Garner said it wasn't the first time they had been robbed, and the culprits seemed to know more about their house and belongings than first thought.

"They wanted to know where our safes were," he said.

"We were previously robbed nine years ago and our safes were taken."

Mr Garner said they never replaced the safes, and suspected the crimes could be connected.

The offenders stuffed a large black bag with their belongings and when Mr Garner told them they had enough, he was punched in the face.

Despite their bravery, the horrific experience was too much for the couple who moved to the Sunshine Coast hinterland as a "paradise" escape 16 years ago.

"We are pretty stressed at the moment... seeking counselling," he said.

"I can't sleep at home at the moment we are too scared.

"They don't realise the trauma they cause people... I don't want anyone else to go through this."

Luckily, Mr Garner installed CCTV cameras six weeks ago which captured all four men enter and exit the house with a bag and crowbar, with one man looking directly into the camera before committing the crimes.

Detective are investigating the burglary and are seeking public assistance to help catch the men.

The first man is described as Caucasian and he was wearing shorts with a hoodie and socks with thongs. He was also wearing gloves and carrying a crowbar.

The second man is described as Caucasian and he was wearing long pants with a white long-sleeved jumper, dark sneakers and a cap. He was also wearing gloves.

The third man is described as Caucasian with brown hair. He was wearing white shorts and a white t-shirt, sneakers and a cap.

The fourth man is described as Caucasian with shaved hair and about 180cm tall, with a slim build. He was wearing long dark pants, a white t-shirt and sneakers. He was carrying a large torch.