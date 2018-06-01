'I can't see it happening': Scientist doubts herpes plan

ONE of the Queensland scientists responsible for assessing the risks of spreading an irreversible herpes virus to control carp says he has serious doubts about the national plan.

Dr Jonathan Marshall, from the Queensland Department of Environment and Science, said there were a number of crucial "knowledge gaps" in the National Carp Control Plan that would realistically take up to five years to fill in.

After two years and $15million in planning, the Fisheries Research and Development Corporation is due to take its completed NCCP to the Federal Government this December.

Dr Marshall, who is part of a team of Queensland scientists separately funded to conduct research and compile data on the NCCP and its likely effects on the ecosystem, said there were three key concerns in releasing the cyprinid herpesvirus-3 into Queensland waterways.

"The first question is will it work," Dr Marshall said.

"The second question is, if it does work, will it achieve the ecological benefits desired.

"The third aspect is the risk of undesirable and negative impacts. There are several big uncertainties that remain and the plan has a restricted time-frame.

"It's important to remember that releasing this virus is irreversible, so we need to be completely confident, and personally I don't think we can be. The uncertainties are too high to say the plan will work without any severe outcomes."

As previously reported in the Queensland Times, research is under way to assess the biomass of carp in the Albert-Logan River system.

As part of the Science Advisory Group, Dr Marshall's current work is centred on the northern Murray-Darling, and the impacts of spreading the virus there.

Areas being covered in Dr Marshall's work include the effect on smaller animals in the affected river systems, including shrimp, as well as the effect of a mass carp kill in parts of the river that don't flow.

"Many of the northern Murray-Darling Rivers stop flowing for long periods," he said.

"Isolated waterholes persist as drought refuges and we've identified areas where these refuges are potentially a place where dead carp can be manually cleaned up.

"But a lot of these areas are also very inaccessible with a low population base."

Dr Marshall said if carp died in large numbers in isolated sections of the river, it would be unrealistic to expect dead fish to be cleaned up manually.

The result could be severe water quality degradation, which could affect other life.

Further research needed for carp herpes plan

IF IT is introduced, CyHV-3 would be injected into harvested fish, which would then be returned to their natural habitat, where they would theoretically spread the virus through contact with other individuals.

Scientists are still conducting research on how the virus transmits.

An infected fish would show no clinical signs until about day five, when it would develop sores and begin to behave erratically. From there, its life expectancy is only another 24 hours.

The CyHV-3 virus already exists in 33 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa and North America, having been spread accidentally through human transport of carp.

National Carp Control Plan co-ordinator Matt Barwick said water temperature also affects the virus' effectiveness. He said the researchers still had "a long way to go" to prove to the public that the virus could be introduced and effectively kill carp while not adversely affecting other animals and the general environment.