‘I can’t drive’: Drink driver’s defence falls over

Quen Louisa Noa Aiono leaves court after pleading guilty to drink driving and driving while unlicensed.

A WOMAN who police suspected of drink driving while unlicensed repeatedly denied being behind the wheel, telling police: “I don’t know how to drive”.

When police spotted Quen Noa Aiono just before 2am, she was seen to get out of the driver’s door of a silver Honda Civic in a Goodna street.

When questioned, she immediately denied the offence. She was breath tested and found to be nearly three times the legal alcohol limit, with a reading of 0.130.

Quen Noa Aiono came clean about her actions when she went before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence this week.

A concerned magistrate pointed out her many license suspensions as a result of unpaid fines.

Quen Louisa Noa Aiono, 31, pleaded guilty to drink driving; driving unlicensed when license suspended by SPER; and driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said a police patrol saw her get out of the Honda Civic.

Checks revealed it was unregistered and uninsured.

“She said she was not the driver and did not know how to drive,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“Then said she was sitting in the driver’s seat but did not drive.

“When police asked where the car keys were she pulled keys from a pocket, saying they were for another vehicle.

“The keys fitted the Honda.”

Noa Aiono said she drank four bottles of beer and two glasses of wine in the eight hours prior.

She previously held a licence but it was suspended by SPER, the government fine registry.

The Honda’s registration had expired three months earlier.

Magistrate Terry Duroux asked Noa Aiono when she was going to fix up her debt with SPER.

“The next fortnight,” she said.

He said her traffic record showed that she had licence suspensions from SPER in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2916, 2017, and 2019.

Mr Duroux said until she paid her SPER debts, she would not be able to drive on Queensland roads.

He warned that by driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, the driver was not covered in the event of a potential multimillion-dollar injuries claim.

Noa Aiono was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for nine months.