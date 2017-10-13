'I can tick it off the bucket list': Trev takes out the win

REVVED UP: Trevor Murphy from Flinders View is off to the Gold Coast 600, thanks to the QT.

REVVED UP: Trevor Murphy from Flinders View is off to the Gold Coast 600, thanks to the QT. Darren Hallesy

IT'S ironic that someone who was on his way to Bathurst for the first time ended up winning a three-day pass to the V8 Supercars event on the Gold Coast.

Trevor Murphy from Flinders View was so keen to win the competition in The Queensland Times that he bought several papers on a daily basis to get in the draw.

He had decided that this was the year he was going to go to Bathurst for the first time, and on his way ran into the QT office to drop in his entries.

"I was on my way back from Bathurst when I got the phone call saying I'd won," he said.

"I'm a huge fan of the V8s.

"This year was the first time I'd been to Bathurst and it was amazing.

"I can now tick it off the bucket list, the atmosphere was incredible; such an unbelievable experience."

Trevor loves the V8s and won a three-day pass to the Gold Coast 600 which begins October 22, including a pass to get up close to the vehicles in the pit area.

"I love the V8s, how fast those things go just blows me away. My favourite is Craig Lowndes, but I've had a bit to do with Ash Walsh in the past," he said.

Trevor is in the market for a coffee machine, so says he will probably take up the current Queensland Times subscription offer which includes a bonus Nespresso Inissia for every 12-month subscription.

Another reason to read the Queensland Times... just ask Trevor who's off to the V8's on the Gold Coast.