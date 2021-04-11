‘I became afraid of the dark’: Sister haunted by murder

Almost three years since her sister Larissa’s gruesome murder, Deanna Beilby still drives with the doors locked.

Almost three years since her sister's gruesome murder, Deanna Beilby still drives with the doors locked and is "terrified to walk three metres from a car door".

Her immense terror is undiminished in the years since the body of her adored younger sister "Riss" was found in a barrel in Stapylton in June 2018.

"I did not use my bathroom toilet at night time for five months after my sister was killed because I was scared someone was on the other side of the window and would shoot me in the back of the head," Ms Beilby revealed.

"I was 20 years old and began to be scared of the dark. I still and always will drive with my doors locked. Why? Because of one monster's gruesome actions."

Deanna Beilby (left) has spoken out after the gruesome murder of her sister Larissa Beilby.

Larissa Beilby's accused killer Zlatko Sikorsky was charged over her death, but he died in custody before ever facing trial.

Her death is currently being investigated by the Deputy State Coroner.

While the family will never get their day in court to give a victim impact statement, Ms Beilby gave some insight into her ongoing trauma on social media.

"One man was all it took for me to be absolutely f---ing terrified to walk three metres from a car door to my front door," she wrote on Instagram.

"Two years, nine months and a new home and I still get scared if my front light isn't on."

Ms Beilby said for the first eight months after Larissa's death, she kept her bedroom window closed to feel safe.

She shared her post with the hashtag #notallmenbutenough to raise awareness about violence against women.

"Four years ago my sister woke me up to bake cookies before school," she wrote.

"Today I'm trying to help justify to our nation from personal experience that it is not all men but it is enough men.

"One gutless, callous and sadistic murderer was all it took for me to be wary of all men."

Zlatko Sikorsky was charged with Larissa’s murder but died after a prison bashing.

Sikorsky died in hospital after he was allegedly bashed by fellow prisoner Isaac James Martin at Wolston Correctional Centre on November 10.

Martin was charged with unlawful striking causing the death and his matter is currently before the courts.

A Coroners Court of Queensland spokeswoman said Larissa's death was currently being investigated.

"The Coroners Courts of Queensland can confirm that the death of Miss Larissa Beilby is currently under investigation by the Deputy State Coroner," the spokeswoman said.

"The Deputy State Coroner is currently considering the investigation material in order to finalise the matter.

"As this remains an open investigation, further information cannot be provided at this stage."

