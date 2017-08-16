'I am not under investigation': Tully

ONE Ipswich mayoral candidate has run part of his platform on not being the subject of any corruption or police investigation.

Councillor Andrew Antoniolli has repeatedly claimed one of the differences between him and leading rival Cr Paul Tully is; Cr Antoniolli is not under investigation.

But Cr Tully says neither is he.

At the QT forum last night Cr Tully was directly asked by the moderator, NewsRegional Editorial Director Bryce Johns, "to the best of your knowledge, are you under investigation by the CCC?"

Cr Tully said, while he was aware that had been insinuated by another candidate, it wasn't true and answered the question with a clear 'no'.

The CCC says it will not confirm or deny who may or may not be under investigation, as part of the ongoing investigation Operation Belcarra.

Cr Tully was among the Ipswich identities called to give evidence at the CCC Operation Belcarra where his use of the Goodna Community Fund for campaign donations was questioned. Being called to give evidence does not mean that someone is under investigation.

Last night's forum was not the first time Cr Tully has been asked whether he is under investigation by the CCC.

The issue was also addressed at Cr Tully's campaign launch on June 21.

"There were no allegations put to me of any unlawful conduct," Cr Tully said, at the time.

"All of my donations have been declared and I'm confident at the end of that enquiry there will be no finding of any improper conduct or any illegal conduct.

"I don't have any concerns about that whatsoever."

During his campaign launch Cr Tully also said he has minimal contact with developers in his role as an elected official and repeated that again last night, when asked.