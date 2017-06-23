'I am not under investigation': Antoniolli to run for mayor

Councillor Andrew Antoniolli has announced he will run for Mayor of Ipswich.

COUNCILLOR Andrew Antoniolli has come out swinging announcing he will run for mayor, and if elected, will take the city in a 'new direction'.

The Ipswich councillor of 17-years says 'business as usual just won't cut it' and has pledged to run an honest campaign.

He says voters will know who has donated to his campaign before going to the polls.

"The people of Ipswich deserve a new direction. 'Business as usual' just won't cut it - we don't need more of the same," Cr Antoniolli said.

"We need change, and real change takes energy, effort and commitment. That's what's required to take Ipswich forward."

"I will provide the people of Ipswich with complete transparency, throughout the campaign and beyond. Each and every contribution to my campaign will be publicly revealed.

"As a former police officer and current head of the local Crimestoppers committee, I greatly guard my integrity. As a councillor I have never been the subject of an investigation."

"It's time to lift the veil of secrecy and, subject to commercial in-confidence and contract arrangements, make a full set of accounts accessible online, rather than the heavily sanitised versions currently provided.

"We will greatly improve on how Council works with and communicates to our community. Ipswich can expect an entirely new level of open government under my leadership."

'A new direction' will be his campaign slogan along with three core pillars; transparency, prosperity and leadership.

He also announced a series of 'Ask Andrew' events and initiatives, although no details have been provided yet.

"As Mayor, my leadership style will be open and accountable," he said.

"My door will always be open and I will take a collaborative approach to working with the local community as we steer the great ship in a new and exciting direction."

