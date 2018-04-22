Acting Manager of Environmental Services, Leo Jensen showed us around the Warwick Waste Facility. Rubbish dump land fill recycling.

Acting Manager of Environmental Services, Leo Jensen showed us around the Warwick Waste Facility. Rubbish dump land fill recycling. Marian Faa

I AM angry and deeply ashamed of Ipswich.

Upon hearing the announcement that Ipswich will be dumping all recycled waste in landfill, I was first shocked, then in disbelief, and then angry.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli cited the excuse that China is no longer accepting certain rubbish imports. Excuses and no solutions.

When faced with a challenge, the Ipswich City Council has folded in the very first minute. Ipswich is failing to be a responsible member of society, failing to face its problems and failing to be its best.

Instead the Council has decided to pass the problem on to the generations of the future.

Deputy Mayor Wayne Wendt blamed the Ipswich community for contaminating the recycling bins with non-recyclable waste. If this is truly the case, then the answer is education.

Educate Ipswich. Show us how we can do better. Instead, the council has given up on us.

Do better, Ipswich City Council, I want to be proud of this city that is home.

KENDALL MESSER

Flinders View