Living between two cities and managing two wardrobes, Erin Holland has conceded she has a hoarding problem - especially when it comes to white tees and shoes.
Lifestyle

Erin Holland opens up about her two wardrobes in two cities

by Annabel Falco
14th Jun 2021 5:17 AM
If there is ever a celebrity wardrobe you want to peek into, it's that of the glamorous Erin Holland who favours an eclectic mix of athleisure wear, Aussie designer classics and luxury handbags.

The former Miss World Australia 2013 gets my vote as one of Queensland's best dressed!

How would you describe your personal style?

I have two extremes! Chic, polished and love a bit of glam, or you'll find me in activewear - there's not much in between!

Who are your style icons?

Grace Kelly was my muse for my wedding, she is the epitome of class. On the red carpet, it's Zendaya, Lily Collins or Gigi Hadid.

Erin Holland. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
What are your favourite brands?

You'll find a lot of Rebecca Vallance, P.E. Nation, Shona Joy, Ksubi, Sir the Label and Aje in my wardrobe. I try to support locals wherever I can.

Internationally, I am a total sucker for anything French - Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton.

Have you ever made a style faux pas?

Oh, so, so many. Pretty much most of my self-styled looks before Donny Galella came into my life!

Celebrity stylist and great mate, DG has taught me so much about style, dressing for myself rather than dressing to be trendy.

What's the most you have ever spent on an outfit?

Probably my YSL Sac de Jour handbag. It was a ridiculous amount to spend on a handbag, but I've had it for four years now and use it daily, so cost per wear it's proving to be a good purchase!

 

Erin Holland in the Miss World sash. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis
Top three wardrobe must-haves?

A black tailored blazer, a great pair of denim jeans, and a killer Little Black Dress.

They can be worn time and time again and teamed with different pieces to create different looks.

What is the most surprising thing in your wardrobe?

My friends love busting out the old Miss World crown and sash. They get quite a few outings each year - ha!

What is the most sentimental item in your wardrobe and why?

My J'Aton wedding dress.

The hours of work the boys put into it, the incredible intricate lace work - that even features mine and Ben's initials on it - is so incredibly special to me.

Erin Holland with husband Ben Cutting in her wedding gown.
What would you buy if money were no object?

Even if money was no object, I still make practical choices.

A Chanel classic handbags in a neutral colour, and then maybe a Bvlgari Serpenti Seduttori watch.

Summer or winter fashion?

Summer! Whilst I adore layering up for winter with the gorgeous coats and boots that come out to play, I cannot stand the cold. True Cairns baby at heart!

What kind of handbag do you use?

I have a YSL Black leather Tote for all the essentials I carry day to day.

I am that girl with the Mary Poppins handbag - I carry absolutely everything with me! I have a beautiful black Chanel Boy Bag for special occasions.

YSL satchel.
Minimalist or clothes hoarder?

Hoarder! I am terrible at owning 20 white tees that are obviously all different and totally necessary. I'm trying to change this behaviour and buy fewer (but) better quality items.

How many pairs of shoes do you own? And do you have a favourite pair?

I live between Sydney and Brisbane, so I have two wardrobes to fill up. I honestly have more than I can count!

My faves at the moment would be my Dior Dway slides in black and white, or my Aquazzura wedding heels from Cosmopolitan Shoes.

