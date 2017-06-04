Hypocrisy on many sides of politics

POLLIES: Do what we say, not what we do.

DO WHAT we say, not what we do. This appears to be today's gospel.

On the ALP's side, they're running campaigns against Turnbull for increasing the pension age. Only, it was Kevin Rudd, in the 2008 budget, who legislated the increase of pension age.

We have the friends of Labor running the anti-cashless-card campaign, condemning Turnbull and the LNP, yet ignoring that Shorten fully supports this scheme, and ignoring that it was the ALP, in 2010, who removed the restriction put in place by Howard that this was only for those with gambling/drug/drink/child welfare issues.

On the LNP side, we have members including the PM going on about people paying a fair amount of tax, yet having their own special offshore accounts. Of course the hypocrisy here extends into the media, with Graeme Richardson mouthing off despite narrowly avoiding jail in the Rene Rivkin affair.

And there is the hypocrisy on both sides. Calling everyday Australians rorters and declaring we all need a tight leash, that the age of entitlement is over, when most of them are rorting their way on taxpayer funded holidays, limo rides, etc.

It's funny listening to Tony Burke criticising the other side given his history.

We have the voters. Everybody complains, we all say we don't support these things, yet 87% of us continue to vote for the ALP-LNP-Green establishment.

Actions don't match statements. With all of these, today's gospel appears clear.

BRIAN D BRANCH Ipswich