Subscribe
Hypnotherapist runs for council

SAMTUI SELAVE
samtui.selave@qt.com.au
23rd Jan 2020 1:00 PM
Bundamba resident Will Jankovic has put his hand up to run for division 1 councillor in the upcoming Ipswich City Council election.

Mr Jankovic who is originally from Sydney, currently lives in Bundamba and said he decided to run for council after encouragement from friends.

“I was frustrated with the previous mayor and councillor’s corruption and abuse of power, they were meant to represent and serve the people and not themselves,” he said.

“I feel that I can really make a positive contribution to this council and to the community.

“I need to do it for the people and the community.”

READ MORE: Full list of council candidate donations and expenditure

Mr Jankovic who happens to also be a hypnotherapist said he felt there were certain issues he wanted to tackle if elected.

“One of the things I think is important, is community safety, we don’t have enough policing,” he said.

“It is a state issue to get more police numbers, however, I would advocate for private security to be patrolling the streets to help with public safety.

“I’ve seen this happen in other areas and it does work, and people are much safer and so that’s what I would advocate for initially and I would lobby the state government to increase police numbers.”

Mr Jankovic who has lived in Ipswich for the past four years says his approach to council policy will be very simple.

“My policy is very simple don’t do anything to anyone that you don’t want done to you, it’s very simple it’s not rocket science, and everyone can remember it,” he said.

READ MORE: How the QT will cover the council election

