Resources Minister Matt Canavan said the hydrogen plan would outline the work that still needs to be done to tap into the lucrative industry.
Have your say on plans to tap into huge new industry

Tegan Annett
by
4th Mar 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:16 AM
THE Federal Government is seeking feedback to develop its national hydrogen strategy which it hopes will kickstart the potential $1.2billion export industry.

The Council of Australian Governments and Australia's chief scientist Alan Finkel formed the Hydrogen Working Group focused on creating a plan to support clean hydrogen development by 2030.

As part of the Federal Government's climate and energy policies reboot, on Friday a discussion paper was released to gauge public, industry and government views on what the plan should include.

It is hoped the clean fuel could be used as an alternative to natural gas, coal, petrol and diesel.

The discussion paper identified Australia being a potential supplier of hydrogen to Japan and South Korea.

It said the hydrogen export industry in Australia could be worth up to $1.7billion by 2030.

It follows Labor's announcement in Gladstone in January to allocate $1billion from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation fund for hydrogen development and research.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten also pledged to build a $3million hydrogen innovation hub in Gladstone.

Resources Minister Matt Canavan said there was more work to be done to support new technologies like hydrogen while not "turning our backs on coal".

"Unlike Labor, which has thrown around big-dollar promises with no detail about their hydrogen policy, we are doing our homework on establishing a hydrogen industry in Australia," he said.

"And unlike Labor, we won't blindly turn our back on coal and the jobs it supports."

Mr Shorten criticised the government's plan and said "the time for talking is over".

Public feedback is open until March28.

