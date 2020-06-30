Husband’s last morning with nurse before she was killed

The husband of a nurse killed on her bicycle just metres from the hospital where she worked has told how they spent a typical morning together.

BRISBANE nurse Carolyn Lister began her morning just like any other - with coffee in bed and fresh eggs from her chickens for breakfast - before she was tragically killed in a horror accident while cycling to work.

The passionate cyclist and avid traveller, who loved her job, was struck by a truck just moments before arriving for her shift on Tuesday at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where she had worked for about 25 years as a theatre nurse and more recently as a teacher.

According to initial police investigations, Mrs Lister was riding along O'Connell Terrace in Herston around 7.30am when she stopped between a truck and another vehicle at traffic lights at the intersection of Bowen Ridge Road.

She was hit by the truck as it moved forward after receiving a green light and despite paramedics efforts, died at the scene shortly afterwards.

Police at the scene of the accident outside the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital at Herston in Brisbane. Picture: David Kapernick

Mrs Lister's husband of 21 years, John, said his wife had headed out "all kitted up like normal on what was just the perfect winter's day".

"When police came at 9.15am to tell me the news it was very surreal," he said.

"From Carolyn's point of view there was so much tragedy in the world that life in Australia and life in Brisbane was good, and she was very happy. It's a relief that she didn't suffer … She lived life to the full."

Mrs Lister, who would on Tuesday have celebrated nine years as a medic in the Australian Army Reserves, was a strong advocate for cyclist's safety after giving up driving for riding in 2011.

Fellow cyclists at Cycling Queensland described her as a "very strong rider", who recently took up racing with Hamilton Wheelers Cycling Club.

"She was excited to win her first race late last year. A keen traveller, Carolyn had cycled in many places around the world," a Cycling Queensland statement said.

Carolyn Lister was an avid cyclist and supporter of cycling in the city. Photo: Supplied Facebook

Mrs Lister had been a great supporter and contributor to Brisbane's cycling community, according to Space for Cycling Brisbane spokeswoman Belinda Ward.

"Together with John, she helped build the advocacy momentum behind the North Brisbane Bikeway back when there was no route and no plans to connect from the CBD to the northern suburbs," Ms Ward said.

Mrs Lister had used that bikeway to travel to work on Tuesday morning, however was hit at an intersection just after the bikeway ended.

Ms Ward said the opportunity for tragedy at that type of intersection was significant.

"This is an intersection in front of a hospital which links to a bikeway which isn't a very good intersection in itself," she said.

"We've got these types of trucks trying to operate in an inner city environment inescapably close to people on bicycles. The opportunity for a tragedy like this to happen is just too high.

"Carolyn's death at this time and in these circumstances is immeasurably tragic."

The truck driver, 58, was not physically injured in the incident.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations.

