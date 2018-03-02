Hunters track wild dogs responsible for horse attack

Wild dogs were responsible for an attack on at least two horses on Friday.

CUNNING and determined is one way to describe the wild dogs responsible for the death of two horses in the Clarence Valley.

Amy and Matt* from the Clarence Valley Hunting Club, who are in the process of searching Kylie Jeffree's Fortis Creek property for the wild dogs who injured hers and Jade Rodgers' horses, could hear their own dog howling from their ute one night during the search.

As they rushed back to the ute, they realised the wild dogs were trying to attack their hunting dog, who was inside his cage.

"They were having a go at our dog," she said. "I've never seen wild dogs come that close to the ute.

"They usually stay hidden in the scrub line or they keep a fair distance."

The wild dogs ended up breaking the cage and the dogs chest plate that keeps his internal organs safe when he hunts.

Amy recently posted on Facebook asking for properties to hunt on, and when they got the call about Kylie's property, they jumped at the chance.

"We went and saw the layout of the property, we always do it before we go out hunting so we know what houses are around, where the fences are," she said.

"The following night, my partner and I went out with our dog, we mainly use him for pigging, but we thought he'd be able to help us track the dogs, which he did.

"We walked him around the property... and we found the access point where we think the wild dogs are coming through Kelly's fence."

The couple are still working their way through the more than 300 acres of the property, which they have divided up into sections.

"We will go to one part of the property and look for signs of the dogs, look for footprints and how fresh they are, poo, and if there are any dead animals around," she said.

"If we can't manage it on our own, we call the other members of the Clarence Valley Hunting Club to give us a hand. We don't use anyone except them. We know they are qualified licenced shooters, and they want to do the right thing and help people out."

However, they do try to keep the number of people walking around the property down to prevent any accidents.

The couple have spent the past few nights on the property using a number of tactics to track the dogs.

"We've tried howling them in, my partner went out (on Tuesday night) and they called back, but the wind changed and they got scared," she said.

"It doesn't always work, it depends on the dog, how confident they are, how large the pack is. We think at this stage, it's a pack of six to 10 dogs, which is a decent size pack for the size of the property."

They are also waiting for a game camera to arrive for them to use to help find the wild dogs.

Amy said they will continue to search the property until they find the dogs.

She added if people bring hunters onto properties to help control pests, they need to ensure they are licenced correctly.

"They need to make sure they are licenced shooters and they are a member of a hunting organisation," she said.

"With our hunting club, they are competent licensed shooters and we have public liability insurance."

* Provided first names only to protect identity