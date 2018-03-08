Hunters pose test in Jets' PNG visit

BIG BODIES: Jets incumbent Nat Neale will have some extra help going forward this season, with a fit Billy McConnachie and new recruit Ben Shea on the park.

BIG BODIES: Jets incumbent Nat Neale will have some extra help going forward this season, with a fit Billy McConnachie and new recruit Ben Shea on the park. Rob Williams

ROUND one against the premiers in PNG - it does not get much harder than that for the Ipswich Jets to start a year.

The Jets and Hunters have clashed nine times; the Hunters lead six to three.

The Jets' three wins have come at North Ipswich and Wynnum. Never at the Hunters' home.

The Jets have lost four times in PNG.

In 2014 it was the Hunters winning 40-28.

In 2015, the Hunters got up 40-22 and then in 2016 it was Hunters 18-16.

Last year the Jets lost 20-4.

The Hunters have created a fortress at home; 49 games for 43 wins, one draw and five losses.

The Jets will also have to crack a less than desirable round one record. They have won just twice in round one since 2010, when they beat Easts 32-16.

In 2016 the Jets got over Norths 38-24 to kick off the year with two points for the first time in six years, and they defeated Tweed 34-6.

It's tough trying to start your year with a win against the premiers, at a fortress with a poor round one record.

It's like recovering from a car accident by driving in a Formula One race.

Hunter to watch

ASE Boas will again be pivotal for the Hunters in 2018.

Boas led the ISC last season for try assists with 22; all coming from passing.

He goes to the line and takes bodies with him to drag in defenders.

If he can get you to commit then he can sneak through. Boas scored 10 tries last year.

It was Boas that placed the kickthrough with a minute to go on the clock last year in the grand final to get his team the try they needed to win.

Serious punch

THE JETS have missed big-bodied momentum.

Ben Shea and Billy McConnachie are both coming off injuries - the latter is not expected to return until round 16.

What they provide when both are fit is some serious punch to complement Nat Neale.

Neale led the Jets and the ISC last year for tackles (779) and offloads (80). He made 2445m and played 80 minutes most weeks.

Shea has played 135 ISC games and McConnachie 74, so the Jets have a core forward rotation with lots of experience.

Add in Tyson Lofipo who has played 159 games for the Jets and was outstanding last year.

That's four skilful forwards that can carry the Jets up the field, and all of them have great footwork and an offload.

Ben and Shane Walker can rotate the forwards and not lose momentum.

The Jet to watch is Julian Christian. Every player seems to be excited about what he could do this year for the Jets.

Christian played two games last year and against the Capras ran 283 metres and scored three tries.

New Jets

THE FIRST player to debut in 2018 will be Jet number 586.

Broncos milestone

THIS week marks 30 years since the Broncos' first match.

It was March 6, 1988 when they played Manly at Lang Park. Four Jets played that day in first grade or reserve grade.

They were Brett Walters (Jet number 15), Allan Langer (#68), Kerrod Walters (#92) and Andrew Walters (#116).

Cooper's Stat

Jets' round one record since 2010: (2017) - Jets 34 def. Tweed Heads 6; (2016) - Jets 38 def. Norths 24; (2015) - Wynnum 18 def. Jets 16; (2014) - Norths 22 def. Jets 16; (2013) - Norths 22 def. Jets 4; (2012) - Easts 15 def. Jets 14; (2011) - Jets 16 drew Easts 16; (2010) - Jets 32 def. Easts 16.

A cold beer with...

Intrust Super Cup commentator Pete Psaltis loves the ISC and the Easts Tigers. "Salty'' spoke about the great competition and the Jets v Tigers.

Your role gives you a pretty good seat to watch the ISC. What do enjoy most about calling the ISC?

Calling the ISC is a real buzz, I love the competition going back to the BRL days. I like the characters involved in the comp, I enjoy seeing players go from ISC to the NRL and the Maroons. I also enjoy providing the viewers with background on the players so we can increase their profile. There's some great stories around the competition.

You're a Tigers man. Tigers v Jets is always a bit more passionate, why do you think that is?

Both teams have similar ambitions and have been full of players who don't take a backward step.

Who is your favourite Ipswich footballer?

I've got many favourite Jets. I really admire Tyson Lofipo. After working hard it's great to see him still playing in the Intrust Super Cup. I'm also glad Marmin Barba is back! He's a favourite in the commentary box.

Favourite North Ipswich Reserve memory?

I've got a few good memories and yes, the 2013 grand final is one of them. It was a great game of footy. On another occasion I also got to call a game from the commentary box at the Reserve on around an hour's notice. That was a hectic afternoon.

Have you forgiven Matt Parcell yet for five tries against the Tigers?

Of course! Straight down the middle in the commentary box. I thought that was a brilliant individual performance. I miss Matt in the competition. I feel he'd be a great pick-up for any Intrust Super Cup or NRL team.