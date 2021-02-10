Hunter caught with strange chainsaw weapon in Mary Valley

Matthew Herse was found with a hunting knife and a strange weapon in his car at Amamoor. Picture: Facebook

Matthew Herse was found with a hunting knife and a strange weapon in his car at Amamoor. Picture: Facebook

A MAN who was caught with a hunting knife and a "flail-like" weapon made from a chainsaw chain when he was driving in the Mary Valley in the middle of the night told police he had been hunting.

Matthew Herse was pulled over on the Mary Valley Highway on the way to Frayne Rd at Amamoor at 1.20am on a night in August last year.

Police found the knife under his car seat as well as a chainsaw chain that had a material handle fashioned into it to create a "flail-like weapon".

MORE GYMPIE COURT:Woman accused of touching 5yo during sleepover fronts court

Police also found drug-related items that were scales, clip seal bags, a scoop and a glass pipe.

Herse, a mobile mechanic, was upfront when he represented himself in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to possessing the weapons in public and the drug-related items on August 21.

"I was guilty - I showed them (the police) everything there was," he told the court.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted the man's previous weapon and drug possession charges but took into account his co-operation with police.

Herse was convicted and fined $600.

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription