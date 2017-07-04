26°
Hunt thanks Ipswich connection on Maroons selection

Joel Gould
| 4th Jul 2017 6:47 PM
THANKS IPSWICH: Ben Hunt, in action for the Jets, has acknowledged the role the Jets and Ipswich legends have played in his selection for Queensland.
THANKS IPSWICH: Ben Hunt, in action for the Jets, has acknowledged the role the Jets and Ipswich legends have played in his selection for Queensland.

MAROONS debutant Ben Hunt has paid tribute to the Ipswich connection for achieving his lifelong goal of playing State of Origin football.

And when we say Ipswich connection we mean the trifecta of the Ipswich Jets, Kevin Walters and Allan Langer.

One thing Hunt has proven is that a week or three is a long time in rugby league.

Three weeks ago Hunt was dropped to Intrust Super Cup and starred for the Jets in their big win over Norths.

The next week he was back in the Broncos side and played a key role in the win over Canberra.

On Tuesday he fronted reporters to speak about what has been a month he will never forget.

"It has been a pretty crazy month,” he said.

"The highs and lows of rugby league can really kick in over a short period of time.

"But it has been an exciting time. I really enjoyed my time out at Ipswich and the way they operate.

"The way the Walker boys do things is really open and relaxed. They were happy to have me out there and I enjoyed it.

"I was lucky enough to play a good game and get back in the NRL side, and here I am.

"They are a great bunch of blokes out there.

"They were very welcoming.”

The QT asked Hunt about how he had been told by the Walkers to play like he was a 14-year-old back at Blackwater when he lined up for Ipswich.

It worked a treat as instincts kicked in and he set up four tries.

"The instructions were 'whatever the Broncos have taught you over the last 10 years just forget about and go back to playing school footy and enjoying what you do',” Hunt grinned.

"That is the way I approached the game.

"When Wayne told me I was going back I was a little bit filthy at the time. But I thought 'what do you do'? You've just got to go back with a good attitude and play as best you can and do what you can to get back in the team.”

He said Broncos coach Wayne Bennett had given him a call to congratulate him on his selection, while adding a bit of traditional dry Bennett humour to the conversation.

"He said he should have dropped me back to Queensland Cup earlier,” Hunt grinned.

Ipswich legend and Maroons coach Kevin Walters wants Hunt to utilise his running game when he gets his opportunity on Wednesday night.

Hunt said that Walters had not only helped his game immensely in the past, but also had expressed faith in him and boosted his confidence.

"Kevvie has been excellent for my game, going back to when he was at the Broncos (as assistant coach),” he said.

"Ever since he's left I always talk to him about footy and things I need to work on in my game

"He has been a big part of getting me to where I am now and I am really appreciative that he has done that for me.

"When I went back to Q Cup I'd talk to Kevvie and he still had a lot of belief in me and in the way I played my footy.

"He said that if I did make the team one day that he believed I can do the job.”

Growing up watching Origin as a child, Hunt said that Langer was one of his heroes.

"He was just a little competitor,” Hunt said.

"Alfie wasn't the biggest guy on the field but with everything he did he fought hard until the end.”

Hunt was told that Walters had consulted Langer about his selection and that Alfie gave him the thumbs up.

"I didn't know that but that is a big wrap coming from Alfie,” he said.

Hunt, who grew up in Central Queensland, said he goal in rugby league was always to play for the Maroons.

"To get the opportunity now, I am very grateful and excited,” he said.

Hunt will come off the bench on Wednesday night against NSW, a role he has fulfilled in the past with distinction for the Broncos and Australia.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  allan langer ben hunt kevin walters maroons shane walker wayne bennett

