Hunt on for Eftpos tampering crooks

POLICE are on the hunt for two men who tampered with an EFTPOS machine at a Springfield business before attempting to commit fraud.

The men walked into the Price Attack at the Orion Shopping Centre about 1.30pm last Friday, attempting to pay for items with a card that was declined.

A Queensland Police Media spokesman said the pair left, telling staff they would get cash out and return to pay for the items later.

When they men returned, police say one of them distracted staff while the other tampered with the EFTPOS machine, removing the battery and simcard and replacing the card with one of their own.

“The man who was tampering with the machine didn’t have enough time to replace the battery after changing the cards,” the spokesman said.

“Staff realised there was no battery and there was a false SIM card. They contacted their bank who then notified the operator of the machine and they confirmed it was a false SIM card.”

The machine was shut down and the matter was referred to police, who are conducting investigations and attempting to identify the two suspects.

Police are investigating whether the stolen SIM card was later used to commit fraud offences.

Anyone with information that could assist police can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.