Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Ford Territory was travelling on the Princes Highway when it struck the petrol tanker after 2am on Saturday. Picture: TNV
A Ford Territory was travelling on the Princes Highway when it struck the petrol tanker after 2am on Saturday. Picture: TNV
News

Man hunt after fatal car crash

by AAP
22nd May 2019 8:30 AM

NSW Police say two men allegedly involved in a car chase that resulted in an SUV slamming into the back of a petrol tanker will be charged with murder when they're captured.

Detectives say a Ford Territory was travelling on the Princes Highway when it struck the petrol tanker at Albion Park Rail after 2am on Saturday.

Twenty-seven-year-old father Daniel Merrett - also known as Daniel Clulow - died at the scene.

The 25-year-old female driver, believed to be Mr Merrett's sister, and two other passengers - a man and a woman also aged 25 - were rushed to hospital where they remain in a stable condition.

 

Holly Green. Picture: AAP/Supplied by NSW Police Force
Holly Green. Picture: AAP/Supplied by NSW Police Force

 

Darren Butler. Picture: AAP/Supplied by NSW Police Force
Darren Butler. Picture: AAP/Supplied by NSW Police Force

 

Andrew Russell. Picture: AAP/Supplied by NSW Police Force
Andrew Russell. Picture: AAP/Supplied by NSW Police Force

 

Investigators believe the SUV was being pursued by a silver Toyota Corolla when it smashed into the truck.

News Corp Australia has reported shots may have been fired at the SUV too.

Those being pursued had earlier been at a party where a confrontation broke out, according to media reports.

Detectives are now hunting the Toyota's occupants: Andrew Russell, 34, Darren Butler, 27 and 25-year-old Holly Green.

Russell and Butler are wanted on warrants for murder in relation to the incident while Green is wanted on lesser charges.

Police released images of Russell, Butler and Green on Tuesday and asked the public to help locate the trio. They also called for dashcam footage or witnesses to come forward.

More Stories

crash fatal man hunt nsw police suspects

Top Stories

    Man attacked by bull overnight

    premium_icon Man attacked by bull overnight

    News A male in his 60s was treated for a significant upper arm injury and a head injury.

    • 22nd May 2019 9:37 AM
    The new bulk products competing with Costco

    premium_icon The new bulk products competing with Costco

    Money Another supermarket chain is making steps into the market

    Injured worker receives super payment after 18-month ordeal

    premium_icon Injured worker receives super payment after 18-month ordeal

    News His right arm was left severely damaged following an accident

    80-year-old woman missing from Lowood found safe

    80-year-old woman missing from Lowood found safe

    Breaking Barbara Callow left Banyo around 1pm to travel home to Lowood