Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Hunt for man who threw a bag of poo

by Stephanie Bedo
25th Nov 2019 12:59 PM

A bus driver was left with poo smeared on his face and jacket after a man threw a bag of faeces at him.

Police are hunting the man who threw the plastic bag at the driver about 9.40pm on November 13 in Melbourne.

The driver had stopped in Harvest Home Road at Greenfields Drive in Wollert when the man approached the door and threw the bag.

"The driver was struck with excrement on his face and jacket," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"Sections of the bus interior were also impacted but no passengers were affected.

"The offender ran off in an unknown direction."

 

A man police want to speak to.
A man police want to speak to.

The male was perceived to be caucasian, aged about 30-40 years, of medium height and build with a fair complexion and beard.

He was described as wearing a beige beanie, a yellow and black hi-vis jumper with its hood up, and dark pants with a white stripe down each leg.

Investigators have released images in the hope someone may be able to identify the man.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

editors picks faeces melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Ripple Effect: A series no parent or teen should miss

        The Ripple Effect: A series no parent or teen should miss

        News Four courageous mothers, all bound by the grief of losing a child to an overdose, share their personal stories.

        • 25th Nov 2019 11:41 AM
        • 2 muthanaytcha
        Premier confirms little girls' family known to DOCS

        premium_icon Premier confirms little girls' family known to DOCS

        News 'My information is yes they had contact with Child Safety'

        Country pub sold for $1.75 million

        premium_icon Country pub sold for $1.75 million

        Business The former owners are looking forward to retirement.

        Where to find Ipswich’s new state-of-the-art KFC

        premium_icon Where to find Ipswich’s new state-of-the-art KFC

        News Lovers of fried chicken rejoice - the new store is set to open really soon