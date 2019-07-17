Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives said Enright is known to spend time on the Gold Coast.
Detectives said Enright is known to spend time on the Gold Coast.
Crime

Hunt for man linked to alleged Qld murder

by Sonia Kohlbacher
17th Jul 2019 1:19 PM

A man allegedly linked to the fatal stabbing of another man in a car park outside a Queensland pub is still on the run.

Police detectives have already charged a 26-year-old man with murdering Paul Rock at the Laidley hotel on July 1.

They are still searching for Kye Enright, 21, who left the pub not long after what authorities have described as an extremely violent attack.

Mr Enright is believed to be visiting the Gold Coast and northern NSW areas.

He is described as Caucasian, 165cm tall, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

More Stories

editors picks manhunt murder public assistance

Top Stories

    Young horse rider in coma after 'horrific accident'

    premium_icon Young horse rider in coma after 'horrific accident'

    News THE community is rallying in support of a ten-year-old girl who is in an induced coma, in the Intensive Care Unit at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

    Women in hospital following early crash

    premium_icon Women in hospital following early crash

    News Vehicle comes to grief on notorious stretch of road

    • 17th Jul 2019 11:50 AM
    Ipswich teen's dedication earns him prestigious award

    premium_icon Ipswich teen's dedication earns him prestigious award

    News A local teenager has received the highest honour a scout can achieve

    • 17th Jul 2019 11:43 AM
    Dodgy ticket re-seller charging big bucks for Ipswich shows

    premium_icon Dodgy ticket re-seller charging big bucks for Ipswich shows

    News A questionable ticket reseller is targeting Ipswich events.