Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An artist’s impression of part of the Queen’s Wharf project.
An artist’s impression of part of the Queen’s Wharf project.
News

2000 workers needed: Where to apply

14th Jun 2018 2:06 PM

THE hunt is set to begin for the thousands of workers needed to deliver Brisbane's Queensland Wharf development.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones today said a recruitment website would be launched on Friday, where "tradies and companies" interested in working on the $3.6 billion project will be able to register interest.

"Workers will excavate more than 450,000 cubic metres of material over the next 15 months to create a five-level basement for thousands of car parks at Queen's Wharf," she said.

"As the project moves towards peak construction demand, we'll be recruiting hundreds more construction workers to deliver Queen's Wharf.

"Starting this week, tradies and companies interested in working on this project will be able to register their interest online."

Multiplex, one of the contractors, will also advertise for workers in Saturday's Courier-Mail. The fields targeted will include painting, steel work, glazing, metalwork, carpentry, roofing and hardware supply.

The hunt for workers coincides with the first day of construction of the project's diaphragm wall, which will create a watertight barrier between the Queen's Wharf basement and the Brisbane River.

Project diretor Simon Crooks said the wall was an engineering feat rarely seen in Brisbane.

construction jobs queens wharf

Top Stories

    No bail for driver accused of reckless driving in stolen 4x4

    premium_icon No bail for driver accused of reckless driving in stolen 4x4

    Crime ACCUSED Toyota Landcruiser thief Andrew Daley has been refused bail by an Ipswich Magistrate following his arrest on Wednesday afternoon.

    • 14th Jun 2018 3:25 PM
    Families 'terrified' ahead on planned speed increases

    premium_icon Families 'terrified' ahead on planned speed increases

    Politics Rural community petrified speed limit increase could spell disaster

    • 14th Jun 2018 2:00 PM
    Ipswich premiership leader hopes to retire a winner

    premium_icon Ipswich premiership leader hopes to retire a winner

    Horses Top jockey could race in last Cup meeting

    Local Partners