Hunt around and save yourself 20 cents on the litre

14th Dec 2018 12:11 AM

A FAIR price on unleaded fuel was hard to find in Ipswich yesterday.

Of the 46 services stations listed on the RACQ's fair fuel price website at postcode 4305, only nine were offering deals under the recommended price of 130.3 cents per litre.

The best of those were at Oz Fuel at Yamanto and Puma Energy at West Ipswich, with both selling at 121.7cpl.

The rest of the bargains were to be had at Leichhardt's Kangaroo Fuel, 7-Eleven at West Ipswich and Silkstone, BP at Silkstone and Boonah, Metro Fuels at West Ipswich and Mobil at Kalbar.

Most expensive on the list were BP Foodworks at Tivoli and Coles Express at North Ipswich. Here the going rate was 149.9cpl - almost 20c a litre over the fair fuel price, meaning you would save almost 30cpl if you filled up at Oz Fuels or Puma Energy.

Be thankful however that you don't drive a diesel.

None of the 51 services stations in the Ipswich area were offering prices under or at the recommeded fair fuel price of 134.3cpl.

The cheapest was 136.9cpl at Matilda Amberley and Blackstone Store. The most expesnive was at Blackbutt Service Centre at 157.3cpl.

diesel fuel prices ipswich fuel prices racq unleaded petrol
Ipswich Queensland Times

