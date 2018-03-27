Hungry tradies in for a treat at re-vamped lunch hot spot

BIG PLANS: Trish Patterson is the new owner at the Wild Poppy Cafe at Ripley.

BIG PLANS: Trish Patterson is the new owner at the Wild Poppy Cafe at Ripley. poppy

IT IS all change at the Wild Poppy Cafe at Ripley with Trish Patterson taking over the business.

Ms Patterson said she was excited about the opportunities that existed in the area.

The cafe is popular with locals and tradies who have made this their favourite place.

"I took it over three weeks ago. I have 25 years of retail experience," Ms Patterson said.

"I started out in food and now have this cafe."

The former defence worker, a member of the army for 16 years, has managed cafes prior to Wild Poppy Cafe.

Ms Patterson said she had made a few changes to the menu and had plans for the cafe.

"I have kept the combos going. This gives customers a burger, chips and a drink at a good price. I have added some new burgers into the mix," she said.

Breakfast features a new burger; the Towering Inferno is for the hungry workers with a taste for the spicy.

"The Towering Inferno has two meat patties and spicy sauce. It has a bite, but it satisfies the hunger for many of the tradies who come in. They have given it the tick of approval," she said.

Wild Poppy Cafe has been a feature in the old Ripley township over the past few years.

Customers can dine-in or take-away.

"I have created three different serving sizes for breakfast from a smaller serving through to the super breakfast," she said.

"Our busiest time is from around 10-11.30am. A lot of workers have a brunch break."

"We will be open on Good Friday as we do have fish and chips along with seafood baskets.

"While we are not a fish shop, we can cater for the needs of that day.

"These are normal lines for us but burgers are our biggest seller."

After the Easter break, Wild Poppy Cafe will be open from 6am-3pm and closed on the weekends.

"I am keen to bring in some special offers like a tradie Tuesday and others throughout the week. I will have details soon," she said.

All burgers are home made as are the muffins, carrot cake and slices.

It is a popular spot to grab a coffee or tea. The cafe, at 442 Ripley Rd, is being surrounded by the rapid growth in housing. This means greater demand for places like this cafe.

"I offer gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly food. I also provide discounts to seniors and defence members as well."

Ms Patterson is getting into the spirit of the Anzacs and wants to give back to the community.

"Throughout April, I am donating $1 from each coffee sold for Mates4Mates, a group supporting current and former Australian Defence Force personnel who are wounded, injured or ill," she said. "It is personal. My husband is supported by the group. In addition, every customer gets a free Anzac biscuit with a coffee."

Trish Patterson is bringing her retail skills and passion to grow Wild Poppy Cafe. Check her out on Facebook or call 32943060.