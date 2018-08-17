Hungry roos are on the hop

WHAT'S THAT SKIP?: One Mile residents have noticed increased kangaroo activity in the past few weeks. This fine specimen was photographed on Reddy St on Monday. (INSET) A motorist slows down for one of the visitors.

SKIPPY has been on the move in an Ipswich suburb lately and his movements haven't gone unnoticed.

Whether it is down to the recent dry weather or some other factor, there have been some large eastern grey kangaroos spotted on Reddy St, Gee St and elsewhere in One Mile in the past week.

The kangaroos have been the subject of several safety-conscious Facebook posts, warning residents to be on the lookout while driving in and out of the old suburb just south of the CBD.

While kangaroos are a common sight on the nearby Ipswich golf course and around the RAAF base, which is just a few kilometres up the road, residents say it is unusual to see such large kangaroos hopping up and down their suburban streets.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said while there had been no calls to the animal ambulance in relation to roos in the area, the organisation did receive a complaint regarding possible cruelty late on Wednesday night.

A One Mile motorists slows down for a kangaroo. Residents have noticed increased activity in the suburb in recent weeks. Rob Williams

"The complaint was to do with someone in a car deliberately harassing a kangaroo by trying to scare it,” Mr Beatty said.

"An inspector will be heading out to One Mile to investigate it further.”

Mr Beatty said it was likely the kangaroos were on the hunt for green pick and water, especially given the current dry conditions.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of collisions involving kangaroos and humans at One Mile so far.

The same cannot be said for koalas, with the RSPCA responding to 75 trauma calls across the Ipswich and Brisbane area since July.

Mr Beatty said the warmer winter had resulted in koalas and some other native wildlife being more active.

Echidnas are also on the prowl at the moment, and motorists are encouraged to keep a look out.

To report injured wildlife, phone the RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL (264 625).