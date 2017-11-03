News

HUNGRY? Here's how to get a free Subway sub in Ipswich today

IPSWICH Subway stores are part of a global initiative today to help fight hunger globally.

On World Sandwich Day, Subway stores around the world host a fundraising event, Live Feed, which is an initiative to help people who are going hungry.

Every Ipswich customer who visits Subway today has the opportunity to buy a sandwich, salad or wrap, get one free for a friend, and help Subway give a meal to someone in need through Foodbank Australia.

Each year, Foodbank delivers more than 63 million meals to Australians seeking hunger relief through the help of farmers, manufacturers, retailers, and its thousands of volunteers across the country.

Foodbank Australia CEO Brianna Casey said she was delighted to be part of Subway's Live Feed.

"We are expecting to feed hundreds of thousands of Aussies seeking hunger relief through Subway's Live Feed, and we are thrilled to be a part of this exciting campaign," she said.

"Hunger relief is such an important issue globally, as well as in Australia, where 15% of the population has experienced food insecurity in the last 12 months.

"It's terrific that Subway will be helping us put food on the plates for vulnerable Australians and their families."

The charity day will be occurring at more than 1450 Subway shops across Australia.

Topics:  ipswich subway worldsandwichday

Ipswich Queensland Times

