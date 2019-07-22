HUNGRY? Domino's are giving away cheese and garlic scrolls

Australia's favourite pizza joint, Domino's Pizza are giving away free cheese and garlic scrolls with a 60 per cent off voucher.

AUSTRALIA'S favourite pizza joint, Domino's will be giving away 10,000 free Cheese & Garlic Scrolls today to kick off its biggest deal ever.

Hungry punters will also be able to snag up to 60 per cent off pizzas for 10 days only and need to visit their Facebook page to get the code for the scrolls.

The latest edition to the menu, Domino's Cheese & Garlic Scrolls are stuffed with tasty mozzarella cheese, drizzled in garlic butter and dusted with parmesan and herb sprinkle.

Domino's Australia and New Zealand CEO Nick Knight said more than one million pizza lovers were expected to take advantage of the deal, with premium pizzas forecast to be a hot favourite.

"Typically, our value and traditional range favourites - Meatlovers, Supreme, Hawaiian and Pepperoni - are our most popular pizzas,” he said.

"However, we expect a significant number of customers to take advantage of this deal to trade up and sample our more premium range, and we think they'll be very impressed with the quality they receive at a great price.

"Our customer research, including blind taste testings, showed customers scored our premium range - including succulent chicken, crispy rasher bacon, juicy prawns and creamy camembert - higher than competitors,” Mr Knight said.

"If you haven't already tried our premium range, then I highly recommend you use this as an opportunity to do so.

"Normally, a pizza from our premium range would set you back around $17 pick-up, but with a whopping 60 per cent off this week, you're looking at around $7 to indulge in one of our top-of-the-range pizzas.”

Mr Knight said that despite the anticipated volume, stores would still be maintaining a strong focus on product quality and service.

"Our goal is to deliver the hottest, freshest, tastiest pizza possible, for the best price possible,” he said.

"That's where DOM Pizza Checker comes in, ensuring that even during peak periods of trade, every single pizza that goes out the door is as good as the last.”

Customers hoping to save some dough should keep an eye on the Domino's ordering app, offers app and website for a slice of the action.

For terms and conditions see Domino's website.