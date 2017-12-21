Hungry customers roll up for give-away

CHRISTMAS came early for those partial to a doughnut or two, with a new Ipswich outlet giving away truckloads of treats yesterday.

Following months of anticipation, the new Krispy Kreme drive-through outlet at Redbank Plains celebrated its opening by giving away 7000 free doughnuts.

The new shop is the state's first to include a drive-through.

12-year-old twins Cain and Lora Sirett were some of the first to try the doughnuts at Krispy Kreme Redbank Plains. David Nielsen

The grand opening started 8am, with the first 25 customers also scoring a free t-shirt.

Redbank Plains store manager Jammy Cruz said the new store created 30 new jobs.

Krispy Kreme's CMO Russell Schulman said the location for the new shop was based on the huge population growth occurring between Ipswich and Springfield.

The Krispy Kreme Redbank Plains store will be open from 6am until late every day.

The $20 million Redbank Plains Convenience Centre development began in May.

Origin Kebabs and US burger giant Carl's Jr Burger will join 10 retail tenancies including Caltex.

The doughnut give-away will continue until Saturday.