Hungry bandit’s closing time raid

FOOD was the trigger for a would-be robber who targeted an Ipswich discount store at closing time.

With an extensive criminal history already, Thomas Duncan told police he and his wife had been hungry and he only wanted $20 to buy food.

Thomas Martin Duncan, 33, appeared in the dock of Ipswich District Court and pleaded guilty to attempted robbery/threaten violence when armed at Yamanto on Tuesday, August 13 last year.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson outlined Duncan’s extensive criminal history in NSW, which included previous sentences in courts at Lismore, Casino and Moree.

She said in one matter before the District Court in Sydney he received a probation order and a bond for break and enters where the value of property exceeded $140,000.

He was also found guilty of domestic violence offences where he punched and kicked one woman, and threatened to kill women in different unrelated cases, including one in which the victim was pregnant.

Ms Robinson said that in the Ipswich offence Duncan walked into SmartDollar discount store at Yamanto shopping village and asked what time it closed.

He left, but returned just before closing time, taking a knife from his pants and grabbing a store assistant by her shoulder and ordering her to open a back door.

The woman ran away yelling out for help with Duncan chasing after her for a short distance.

Three days later police spotted Duncan but he fled. Officers were able to arrest him later that evening.

“He made full admissions. He said he and his wife were hungry and needed money,” Ms Robinson said.

The court heard Duncan had since spent more than seven months in custody, but this could not be declared as time already served.

“He coaxed the victim to the rear of the store and he held a knife,” she said.

“A sentence of three to five years would be appropriate given his history.”

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said Duncan grew up in a household where violence was normalised. Mr Neaves said Duncan’s father was a Sergeant in Arms for an outlaw motorcycle gang.

His use of the drug Xanox had become a particular problem.

Duncan also fathered six children.

While held in jail, the court heard Duncan had been subjected to assaults from other prisoners that may be racially motivated or because of his father’s bikie links.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said Duncan put the knife away when the assistant opened the rear door and she was not injured.

“You say your wife was hungry and you hoped to get $20 for food,” Judge Lynch said.

“I don’t regard this as being a particularly serious example of this type of offence.

“Your history is relevant.

“I’m told you have been targeted by other inmates and assaulted twice.”

Duncan was convicted and sentenced to two years jail with immediate release on parole.