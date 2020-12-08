Menu
Parent Kelly Wynter Leichhardt State School students Nicholas French, Akaisha Clay and Foodbank Queensland CEO Sara Harrup.
News

Hunger relief charity faces increasing demand

Andrew Korner
8th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
THE STATE’S largest hunger relief charity has visited Ipswich amid concerns large numbers of kids are missing out on food in the lead up to Christmas.

Foodbank Queensland CEO Sara Harrup said research revealed 22% of Queenslanders experiencing hunger were children.

With COVID-19 resulting in a year of job losses and income reductions, hungry Queenslanders first started asking about food relief for Christmas as early as April.

Ms Harrup said with the generous support of the community, Foodbank Queensland’s Christmas Appeal will provide essential groceries for Queenslanders struggling to put food on the table.

“With so many livelihoods lost to COVID-19, many families throughout Queensland are facing the scary reality of not having enough food to feed their children this Christmas,” Ms Harrup said.

“Christmas is already the busiest time of year for hunger relief, however, Foodbank Queensland is bracing for even higher demand, as food relief charities anticipate a 15% increase in the number of Queenslanders seeking help this Christmas.”

Foodbank visited Leichhardt State School on Tuesday as food relief hampers were delivered to students from families in need.

Leichhardt principal Maja Bogicevic said the school firmly believed in the idea that it takes a community to raise a child.

“By engaging with Foodbank Queensland, Leichhardt State School is ensuring our families are able to connect with local community organisations and services,” she said.

