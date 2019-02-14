Hunger goes long way for far north Qld relief fund

IPSWICH residents can grab themselves a piece of the action in the north Queensland flood recovery simply by satisfying their hunger tomorrow.

Domino's stores across the city will join the pizza outlet's statewide effort in donating $1 from every pizza sold to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Domino's CEO Nick Knight said the company's Townsville stores had already hit the ground running in the worst hit areas, delivering more than 1100 pizzas for emergency workers and evacuation centres.

"Our fellow Queenslanders in north Queensland are doing it really tough right now and we want to throw our full support behind them by raising vital funds for the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund," Mr Knight said.

"The people of north Queensland are not only our valued customers, they are the people who work in our stores and who are part of the community.

"In true Domino's spirit, team members rallied together to do their bit and this Doughraiser is an extension of this."

Mr Knight said rural communities were a key focus of the Domino's charity, Give for Good, which would also match money raised through Doughraiser to the value of $25,000.

"We look forward to throwing our support behind Red Cross-national emergency service work and raising as much as we can," he said.

Australian Red Cross national emergency services manager Andrew Coghlan said emergency services personnel had been trained on the ground for floods in Townsville.

"Over the past days in Townsville alone, we have been supporting people arriving at evacuation centres and recovery hubs," he said.

"Our care for people who are experiencing a stressful time in disasters like this is important in ensuring they have the help, advice and referrals they need to start their recovery."