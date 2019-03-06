Hundreds walk, run and cycle to support school chaplains

BIG TURNOUT: More than 250 people took part in the annual Chappy Challenge, which raises money for school chaplains in the Fassifern Valley.

BIG TURNOUT: More than 250 people took part in the annual Chappy Challenge, which raises money for school chaplains in the Fassifern Valley. Contributed

CHAPLAINS from across the Scenic Rim have received a much needed boost after hundreds of runners and cyclists took part in the Chappy Challenge.

The dark skies were no deterrent for the 250 participants who walked, ran or rode their bikes throughout the Fassifern Valley for the annual fundraiser on the weekend.

Boonah State High School chaplain Michelle Warren said she was impressed with how the day went.

"We were thrilled with the people who turned up to support us," she said.

"It wasn't just local people taking part. We had people come from Brisbane, Tamborine and Jimboomba come and join in as well.

"We also had a high number of volunteers help us out. We want to thank them because if it wasn't for them, we wouldn't have been able to do the day."

While the final figure is still being tallied, Ms Warren said the money raised would make a big difference.

"I do know before the day started we had more than $5000 in pre-registration fees," she said.

"But we also had many people turn up on the day and give us donations, which we are still counting.

"That money is going to really help chaplains.

"It's also not just chaplains in the Fassifern region who will benefit. We had a principal and a groundskeeper from St Bernard State School in Tamborine come along and they raised $1500 for their chaplains."

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen was also in attendance, choosing to run on the day.

He said it was fantastic to see the community come together to support a worthy cause.

"Chaplains play a vital role. They are there at a time of life when out kids are under a lot of pressure. It's important for them to have a voice they can trust, someone who is outside the family and someone who is there just for them.

"The spirit of the day was really great. Everyone was having fun."