Hundreds turn out for free VIP movie event

Myjanne Jensen
| 16th Jun 2017 3:02 PM
Greater Realty clients were treated to a VIP free movie event last night at Cineplex Redbank Cinemas.
250 PEOPLE were treated to a night out at the movies last night thanks to Brookwater's Greater Realty.

As part of a new community initiative, all Greater Realty clients were invited to attend the screening of the Despicable Me 3 movie at the Cineplex Redbank Cinemas at Redbank Plains.

Staff dressed up in the popular Minion movie characters and attendees received free food and drink, with photo booths and kids games also on hand.

Greater Realty director Naren Sinnathamby said the VIP movie night was a way of giving back to his clients and to help break down barriers and perceptions often surrounding the real estate industry.

"The reason why I came up with the idea was because a lot of agents I know give a traditional gift like a hamper or wine when you buy a home, so I thought why not do something different,” Mr Sinnathamby said.

"We will be doing this every three months and two of the movies will be family movies and the other two will be something like for a date night for all the couples.

"For a lot of our people selling a home is a massive expense, so I wanted to do something a little bit more special, so a movie night for us is something our clients can bring their kids along to, it's a night out and we get to spend more than five minutes with them.”

Mr Sinnathamby said the agency also planned to start holding a free monthly barbecue as a way of engaging with the community and to understand how things were going on the ground.

"I love this kind of thing and next month we're going to do a community barbecue which we are thinking of doing at Robelle Domain Parklands, but also Bellbird Park and Augustine Heights,” he said.

"I think people have a certain perception of real estate agents and we owe it not only to the industry but also the community to show we are mums and dads and home owners too.

"We have an obligation to show that we have our community's best interest at heart.”

Topics:  brookwater greater realty redbank cineplex cinemas springfield

