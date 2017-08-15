Hundreds step back in time at Ipswich Heritage Day

BIG CROWD: Greg 'Jacko' Lyons, Tracey Olivieri and Sue Ward from Lost Ipswich were pleased to see a big crowd of visitors for the the Ipswich Heritage Day at Cooneana Heritage Centre on Sunday.

MORE than 700 people from Ipswich and the surrounding region took a trip back in time when they visited the Cooneana Heritage Centre for the annual Ipswich Heritage Day.

The large crowd came as a big delight for organisers and volunteers who worked tirelessly for months to ensure the day was a big success.

Margaret Nicol, who was one of the event organisers, believed the wide array of activities was what attracted so many visitors.

"There was so much for people to see and do so they could wander around and take in all the ambience and feel like they were in yesteryear," she said.

David and Gordon Donald. Rob Williams

"We had all the historical organisations in Ipswich all together and each of them had different displays and spoke to people about what they do.

"Members from the Genealogical Society were there talking to people about their research and the spinners and weavers were also a big hit as they did a number of demonstrations.

"We also had tours of the museum which were very well attended and had about 80 people attend the book launch of John Walker, who wrote a book about his family's history here in Ipswich.

"There was a big military presence where we had military jeeps on display and there was also a World War II enactment.

Hudson Walker and Nina Beardmore. Rob Williams

"We had black smith demonstrations going throughout the day which was very popular, especially with the young kids."

What pleased her the most was the positive feedback that the historical society received from visitors.

"Everyone we spoke to was really happy with the day. When they were leaving, they said they would come back which is a great thing," Mrs Nicol said.

"We want everyone to know that this will be an annual event which to be held every August.

"I believe it can only get bigger and better."