Hundreds sign petition to dismiss Ipswich council

HUNDREDS of people have signed a petition to dismiss Ipswich City Council.

The petition was launched by Cornelia Turni, wife of former mayoral candidate and One Nation Party member Gary Duffy.

Four days after being posted online, the petition has gained 239 signatures.

The petition's description calls for the dismissal of the council saying, "Queensland residents have lost confidence in the capacity of Ipswich City Council to perform its responsibilities…".

"The ICC has also failed to exercise its public duties conscientiously with due care and skills at an acceptable level, and failed to be scrupulous in the use of public property and information and failed to be prudent in their management of public resources," the petition states.

It calls on Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe to exercise his power to dissolve the council and appoint an interim administrator.

The petitioners also want a forensic accountant appointed to scrutinise all council contracts and finances since 1998.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the council would not be distracted by the petition.

"We will continue to work through the governance review to improve the transparency and accountability of the council," Cr Antoniolli said, referencing 19 recommendations for change.

This is not the first time there have been calls to dissolve the council following the arrest and charging of long-term mayor Paul Pisasale in June. Mr Pisasale has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

In September, then Local Government Minister Mark Furner said it was important to allow the Crime and Corruption Commission to finish its investigation "unimpeded".

That investigation is ongoing.