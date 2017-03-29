Hundreds sign formal petition for new high school

A FORMAL petition calling on the State Government to build a new high school in Ipswich has gone live.

The parliamentary petition has been sponsored by the LNP's Moggill MP Dr Christian Rowan and at 10.30am had already gained more than 200 signatures.

Parents living in the Mount Crosby, Karalee and Karana Downs area, which straddles the border between Ipswich and Brisbane, have been fighting for more than a decade for a new high school.

The State Government says enrolment numbers in the area do not support calls for a new school.

Kenmore State High School is the only secondary school in the Moggill electorate, however, the Mount Crosby, Karalee and Karana Downs fall under the Ipswich State High School catchment.

Both high schools are nearing 2000 students with the latest My School data showing Ipswich State High School had 1519 students enrolled; Kenmore State High School had 1882.

The QT understands there has been a notable enrolment increase at Ipswich State High School this year.

Those up-to-date figures will be made available when Education Minister Kate Jones responds to a question on notice posed earlier this month, during parliament sitting.

Chris and Lauren

Karalee dad Chris Hagstrom is the driving force behind the latest petition.

Chris Hagstrom has been listed as the principal petitioner for the formal parliamentary petition.

He and wife Lauren moved to Karalee from Brisbane about four years ago to raise their two young children, who go to Karalee State School.

The pair love the area but Chris said they don't want to send their children to an overcrowded high school.

They believe parents deserve another choice.

Chris said the consistent traffic from the area into Ipswich each morning and afternoon meant the commute wasn't an easy one, adding more cars to an already congested route.

"What frustrates me most is seeing kids lined up to get buses to private schools," Chris said.

"They leave on a bus before 7am in the morning and I see the same kids getting off those buses when I drive in at 5.30pm.

"That's not a suitable arrangement for kids, to spend most of their day travelling."

Chris said while he recognises the Education Department bases decisions on enrolment data, the figures the government relies on don't reflect what the community feels is happening on the ground.