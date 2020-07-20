Hundreds of workers back on job in staged restart

Tammie Sanders is one of 200 people to return to work this week.

TAMMIE Sanders is one of 200 people from the region who will head back to work this week thanks to a staged restart at the Endeavour Foundation’s Disability Enterprises Facility.

The 33-year-old cannot wait to get back to normality after a fairly uneventful few months waiting out the COVID-19 shutdown.

There are more than 1000 people like Ms Sanders across Queensland, who will be heading back to work this week for the first time since the end of March.

“It’s been bit boring not being able to go to work. It’s really hard to do things as I can’t really go out much,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to going back to work, seeing my friends and just getting out of the house to do something again.”

Wacol Business Solutions Site Manager Tamara Svarts said employees were keen to get back to work and see their colleagues.

“People with a disability can make a fantastic contribution to their community and I know our supported employees can’t wait to get back to work,” Ms Svarts said.

“Employees here at Wacol do everything from food packing to driving our forklifts and trucks, depending on their individual abilities and interests.

“Having a job provides the benefit of social connection, increasing confidence and self-esteem, and improving physical and mental health.”

Ms Svarts said while employees were keen to get back into the routine of work, safety came first.

“As restrictions are easing, we’re reopening our group services in stages. But as always safety is our number one priority and CovidSafe measures will remain in place.”

Endeavour Foundation operates 28 social enterprises in QLD, VIC and NSW, employing 2000 people with intellectual disability under the Commonwealth Government’s Australian Disability Enterprise Scheme.

If you’re living with an intellectual disability and looking for work, go to endeavour.com.au or call 1800 112 112.