Supplied Editorial TAFE SA sign
Hundreds of teachers to strike across state

Domanii Cameron
by
27th Aug 2019 4:39 PM
MORE than 700 TAFE teachers will strike for 24 hours tomorrow amid ongoing enterprise bargaining negotiations.

It's the second time in a matter of weeks the teachers, who are Queensland Teachers' Union members, have chosen to strike after they stopped work for two hours on July 30.

Negotiations between the powerful union and the State Government began in March with progress having been made, however President Kevin Bates said they were still pushing for comparable salaries between TAFE teachers and tutors interstate.

He also said measures were needed to address gender employment inequity.

"In TAFE, we're in a much worse position in that tutor salaries begin significantly lower than their interstate colleagues, they end basically where all the other state and territories begin," he said.

Mr Bates said the highest teacher salary in Australia was $145,000 compared to Queensland's $99,000.

He said TAFE's funding policy had maintained a 100 per cent contestable setting, which has seen TAFE drop to a 35 per cent market share.

This is down from more than 70 per cent a decade ago.

QTU members will rally outside Parliament House tomorrow.

"We're looking forward to the Government making a new offer," Mr Bates said.

TAFE Queensland has been contacted for comment.

 

Queensland Teachers’ Union president Kevin Bates
