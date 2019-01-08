Hundreds of pets seek new homes at RSPCA Pop Up Adoption

IF YOU are looking to expand your family with a "fur baby", head down to the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre for the fifth annual RSPCA Pop Up Adoption event this weekend.

Hundreds of animals that have been surrendered, dumped or rescued across the state will be available for adoption under one roof this Saturday.

There will be plenty of playful puppies and curious kittens who will be waiting to meet you.

For the first time, a number of guinea pigs will also be up for adoption on the day.

Many of the guinea pigs were rescued from a Brisbane property in October by RSPCA inspectors, where they were allegedly kept in a garage for commercial breeding purposes.

While some of the furry creatures have already found good homes, RSPCA staff are hoping the remaining guinea pigs will find love with new families, especially ones with kids.

All animals up for adoption have been desexed and micro-chipped.

Chester is available for adoption at the Wacol RSPCA. Pictured with RSPCA Wacol animal attendant Dani Oatway Rob Williams

Last year's Pop Up Adoption was labelled a "huge success" by RSPCA Qld spokesperson Michael Beatty, with 432 animals being rehomed and more than 8500 people walking through the doors.

"It was exhilarating and so encouraging. Everyone was over the moon."

He is hoping momentum will grow this year and break the record which was set last year.

"Animals currently in foster care will also be coming," Mr Beatty said.

"The day will also be very family orientated. We will have information for pet owners and pet items available for purchase, as well as displays by RSPCA Reptile adoptions, the foster team and School for Dogs.

"It will be a great day out for all and we can't wait to see you there and help you find your forever pet."

While no other animals are permitted in the Convention Centre, Mr Beatty said adoption staff would be able to provide people with resources to help introduce their pet to their new adopted animal.

You can also pre-register your details for adoption online now at www.popupadoption.com.au to make adopting on the day easier.

Entry is a gold coin donation.

The event will be held from 9am-3pm.