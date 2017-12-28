Menu
Hundreds of Ipswich babies will be featured

Zoe Grace Sorensen.
Zoe Grace Sorensen.

THOUSANDS of Ipswich parents welcomed new additions to their families this year - and we want to show them off. The QT asked, through our Facebook page, for proud-as-punch parents to post photos of bubs born in 2017 and the response was huge.

Mum Carly Jade showed off sweet little Zoe Grace Sorensen born on February 8, weighing 3860g at 4.49pm in St Andrews Hospital. "We bought her home on the hottest day of the year in 40 degree heat. Zoe is now 10 months old and trying to walk, she's a happy baby and loves strawberries,” Carly said.

We'll feature hundreds of babies next week across two massive editions of the Queensland Times.

Make sure you grab a copy of the paper Thursday, January 4 and Friday, January 5 for our 24 page lift-outs featuring Ipswich's newest residents.

