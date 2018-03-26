Hundreds of homeless people living rough in Ipswich

ALMOST 700 people are homeless in Ipswich.

In 2011, there were 728 homeless people in the Ipswich City Council area, according to the Australian Bureau of Census.

The latest figures released this month show those numbers have improved; at the 2016 census 679 people were counted as homeless.

Out of our closest comparable neighbours, Ipswich is the only city where the number of people living rough has dropped.

In Toowoomba there are 493 people without a home, up from 489 in 2011.

Logan has experienced the biggest increase with 1205; 179 more than in 2011.

Homelessness is an issue Ipswich City Council is trying to address by working with stakeholders to ensure affordable housing is available in Ipswich.

By making affordable and emergency housing more available, the chance of vulnerable people becoming homeless will be reduced.

At the beginning of the year, the council announced it would form an advisory panel "to investigate and assist in the development of strategies and delivery of affordable housing".

The State Government has also offered an injection into the city, spending $103 million over five years to build 383 new social housing spaces.

Works are well under way at a project at Booval to build six one-bedroom apartments in Booval.

While figures have improved in Ipswich, across the state the number of people without a home has increased.

Across Queensland, homelessness rose by 9 per cent between 2011 and 2016.

Heartbreakingly, 5000 of the 21,500 Queenslanders living without a home are children.

The trend has been labelled "alarming" by the Queensland Council of Social Services which says any increase in the number of people forced to sleep on the streets is "unacceptable".