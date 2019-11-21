Menu
Hundreds of fire fighters on rotation for Boonah blaze

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
21st Nov 2019 8:30 AM
HUNDREDS of already battle-weary firefighters are in for the long haul as the region’s bushfire crises continues.

Improved conditions – from severe to very high fire danger – provided something of an easier time for the crews battling massive fires south of Aratula yesterday.

Queensland Rural Fire Service public information officer Matthew Mulroney said while conditions had improved slightly, crews were still preparing themselves to be battling until the end of November.

“We are rotating firefighters 24/7 from Boonah, where we have a small city set up with crews coming in from New Zealand now to assist our Queensland firefighters,” Mr Mulroney said.

“Most of our attention is on the fire at Tregony, which is where most of the fire is burning at the moment.

“Over the last few days our crews have done a great job around Spicer’s Retreat. The fire has burned completely around that now and is into the area of Swanfels State Forest.

“This is a very large fire and it is not an easy job.

“Our volunteers and our paid staff are all very tired. The number of hours being put in is amazing.”

The Cunningham Highway remains closed south of Aratula, while the Mt Lindsay Hwy is also closed near the fires that are burning near Mr Barney.

At the opposite end of the region, fires that threatened Esk at one stage have dissipated this week.

Crews remain on the scene of a fire that is continuing to burn further west in the Pechey State Forest, south of Crows Nest.

As of yesterday, fires were also burning at Laidley South and Townson. The north-easterly winds that have made life slightly easier for firefighters are expected to persist until at least Friday.

YOUR SAY: In light of the recent events do you have a household bushfire plan?

I don't really have a plan, I just listen to the fire reports and keep an eye on it. I live in the caravan park and they have their own evacuation plans in place. They're had meetings to let us know what to do. – John Blank, Esk
We didn't have a fire plan until recently. Now we've got the caravan ready with what we need so we can hitch it up and take off to Ipswich if we need to. – Peter Hassall, Esk.
I had a plan before but after these recent events It made me realise that I didn't have a few things that I really needed. I've now got them included and the car is still packed just in case. Cheryl Dunn, Esk
