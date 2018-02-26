Hundreds of donors vital to health of 1500 babies

THANKFUL: Carly Gibson's daughter Quinn was born at 27 weeks and is fed a combination of her mum's and donated breast milk.

THANKFUL: Carly Gibson's daughter Quinn was born at 27 weeks and is fed a combination of her mum's and donated breast milk. Contributed

LITTLE Quinn Gibson will spend 13 weeks in hospital before she gets to go home with her family for the first time.

Brookwater mum Carly Gibson delivered the tiny bub on February 4 following complications, 13 weeks before her due date on May 3.

Quinn will stay in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital until she is strong enough to go home.

Quinn's tiny tummy is not yet developed enough to be fed formula and Ms Gibson, despite doing everything she can to produce milk, is unable to breastfeed Quinn.

The family is using the Queensland Milk Bank to make sure Quinn has the best chance at gaining weight and going home as soon as possible.

She is fed a combination of her mum's breast milk and milk donated to the Queensland Milk Bank via a tube.

"It's such a blessing that people have gone to the effort to donate their milk. It's draining especially if you're doing it for your own child and then having enough on top to donate to other people like me who can take advantage of it," Ms Gibson said.

"I don't know where we would be without it. We feel very blessed to be able to have that option."

Quinn is gaining weight and getting stronger every day, as the family counts down the days until she can go home to mum and dad, Carly and Mark, and brothers Parker, 5, and Ryder, 3.

"It's amazing to see her getting stronger. At this stage it's a very slow progress. It's all about her putting on weight and not having breathing issues," Ms Gibson said.

"She's over 1kg now which is excellent, she was 936g when she was born. I've never seen anything so small, it shocked me. It's not something that you think you will end up facing when you fall pregnant. It's quite a blessing to have access to such an amazing place and have access to services like the milk bank. My boys cannot wait to have their little sister home."

Hundreds of donors vital to health of 1500 babies

MORE than 1500 premature babies have been given a second chance at good health thanks to donated breast milk.

The Queensland Milk Bank is the largest and fastest growing milk bank in the country, providing donated breastmilk to pre-term or unwell babies right across Australia.

The service screens, collects, processes and distributes pasteurised human milk to meet the specific medical and nutritional needs of seriously ill newborns.

Since its inception, the Queensland Milk Bank has donated more than 4200 litres of milk from 400 donor mothers.

Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital Director of Neonatology Dr Pieter Koorts said because of the fragility of extremely premature bubs, breast milk played a vital role in their survival due to milk's infection-fighting properties and high protein composition.

"But the concept isn't new. In fact, milk sharing has been around for centuries," Dr Koorts said.

"We know supplying donor milk and probiotics has improved survival rates for premature babies at RBWH by almost 70 per cent, and we couldn't do this without our selfless donor mums.

"Mums who would like to donate are screened, similar to giving blood, and also have a blood test.

"We are constantly looking for new donors. Mums who would like to know more and donate, can visit our Facebook page - Queensland Milk Bank."