Adorable rescue pets seek loving families

ADOPT: Families will be able to adopt a rescue animal at the upcoming National Pet Adoption Day.

ADOPT: Families will be able to adopt a rescue animal at the upcoming National Pet Adoption Day. Contributed

PLENTY of adorable fur babies will be hoping to find loving new homes at the fifth annual National Pet Adoption day at PETstock stores across the country.

Up to 1000 pets will be up for adoption, with Ipswich residents able to pick up a new member for their family at PETstock stores in Oxley and Indooroopilly on February 9.

In an Australian first, all breed labels will be removed from pets listed on www.petrescue.com.au in the week leading up to the event, to ensure as many loving pets of all types find the homes they deserve.

PETstock Assist charity and events co-ordinator Jess Guilfoyle hoped this move will help more Aussies forget any preconceptions they had about rescue pets or breed characteristics and get to know the animals.

"Every pet is unique and individual," she said.

"I encourage people considering a new pet to keep an open mind - you may just be surprised by who you fall for. Love really does know no breed."

Animal behaviourist Dr Kate Mornement said there were many more important factors than breed that determined a pet's personality and temperament.

"Personality and temperament are also influenced by previous experiences and individual differences," she said.

"This is why you get so much variation both within and between breeds.

"Many well socialised and trained pets find themselves in need of a new home.

"Even those pets that may not have had a great start to life can become wonderful companions. With some love and guidance, their personalities shine."

Every year around 200,000 pets remain unclaimed in Australian pounds, a statistic PetRescue cofounder Vickie Davy is determined to change.

"I hope by encouraging people to look for an individual pet rather than a particular breed we can educate people on the incredible benefits of adopting a pet in need.

"Just like humans, personality is individual and it's what's on the inside that counts.

"Breeds come in and out of fashion and, unfortunately, the stereotypes around them can lead to people choosing the wrong pet for their families.

"Not all cute fluffy dogs are great with kids and overlooking a big boofy dog (who loves children and naps) may mean you miss out on the perfect family dog.

"From couch potatoes to fitness fanatics and beer buddies, there's a pet to suit every lifestyle and one of the biggest benefits to adopting is knowing that personality in advance.

"National Pet Adoption Day is a fantastic opportunity to find your perfect match."

For more about the adoption day, log on to www.petstock.com.au or www.petrescue.com.au.