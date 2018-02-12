Hundreds needed to break Guinness World Record

BIG SPLASH: At least 320 people are needed for a Guinness World Record aqua class attempt at the Bundamba Swim Centre on Sunday.

BIG SPLASH: At least 320 people are needed for a Guinness World Record aqua class attempt at the Bundamba Swim Centre on Sunday. Rob Williams

A PASSIONATE group of Ipswich water acrobatics exponents are getting their pool noodles ready in anticipation of breaking a world record.

At least 320 people are needed to bring their floaties to Bundmba pool next Sunday to have a crack at the Guinness World Record attempt for the largest aqua class.

In 2017, the group broke the Australian record with 256 people participating but this year organisers want to go one further and break the world record. They need at least 320 people to make that happen.

Participants don't need to be acrobatic professionals to join in the the Ipswich Hospital Foundation Fit4Life fitness activity, but they just need to turn up, get in the pool and show their support.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation CEO Phillip Bell said the foundation's fitness activities were aimed at being active no matter how big or small the group.

"We are calling on the community to join the attempt at the Guinness World Record for the largest aqua class," Mr Bell said.

"The Ipswich community has a history of record breaking following an official Australian Record achieved in 2017 with 256 people participating in an Aqua class."

The morning will include a few formalities as part of the Guinness World Record attempt followed by a fun work out.

Participants should be over 11-years-old and over 120cm tall and record participants are required to participate in the one-hour class in its entirety.

Gates will open at 7am for a 9.30am start on Sunday, February 18, at Bundamba Swim Centre, 256 Brisbane Rd.

It costs $10 to enter and all money raised will go to the Ipswich Hospital Foundation's Sunscreen for Health program and mental health awareness initiative of Couee Community Chairty, Level Minds.

Coffee and refreshments will be available for purchase.

To RSVP to the event visit www.ihfoundation.org.au.