Crews are on scene to restore power.
Breaking

Hundreds of homes without power following car crash

Nathan Greaves
by
14th Apr 2020 2:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE crews are on the scene of an incident near Coominya, where a vehicle has collided with a power pole. 

The incident took place at around 12:50, with fire crews on scene at the intersection of Willaura Drive and Larsens road by 1:30pm.

QFES reports no one was trapped in the vehicle.

At present, 18 homes at Buaraba, 78 in Coominya, and 196 at Mount Hallen have been left without power.

Energex live line crews are on scene.

An Energex spokesperson said they estimated power would be back on within 30 minutes. 

